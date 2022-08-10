Arroyo went 2-for-5 with one double, one homer, three RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 9-7 loss against Atlanta.

Arroyo was one of the bright spots for Boston on Tuesday as he showed off his power with a two-run home run off of Charlie Morton in the second inning and a double off of Morton in the fourth. He has now hit safely in eight of nine games since returning from the IL, improving his slash to .273/.321/.433 in the process. While the hot streak may seem like a fluke, Arroyo has been underperforming his xBA of .278 and xSLG of .450 almost all season, so this could just be positive regression for the infielder.