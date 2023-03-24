Arroyo and Enrique Hernandez will be utilized in the leadoff spot against left-handed pitching this season, manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com Friday.

Cora mentioned Triston Casas and Alex Verdugo as potential leadoff hitters against righties as he uses a revolving door at the top of the batting order. Arroyo -- who is set to start at second base -- figures to be in the lower-third of the order versus righties.