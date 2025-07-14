The Red Sox have selected Foutch with the 148th overall pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

The Red Sox have prioritized pitching, and Foutch can touch 100 mph with his fastball. He lacks ideal life on his fastball or control of his fastball, but has several other quality offerings including a cutter. Foutch had a 4.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB in 22 innings this spring for Arkansas. He opened the year as the closer but was demoted, and it's unclear if he'll fit best as a starter or reliever in pro ball.