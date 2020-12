Koss was traded from the Rockies to the Red Sox on Thursday in exchange for left-hander Yoan Aybar.

Koss was dominant during his first season in the minors in 2019, slashing .332/.447/.605 with 11 home runs, 51 RBI and 10 stolen bases over 53 games at the Rookie level. He'll continue his development with a new organization as he attempts to remain effective against higher-level competition.