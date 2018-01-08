Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Acknowledges area of improvement
Vazquez said that he needs to get better at calling a game, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports,
Vazquez carries a reputation as an elite defensive catcher, but is still learning the art of pitch sequencing and playing to the strength of a pitcher. He's rebounded nicely from Tommy John elbow surgery in 2015 and emerged as Boston's leading catcher. The 27-year-old essentially split the catching chores with Sandy Leon in 2017, but Vazquez was the much better hitter (.290/.330/.404) and should get the greater share of at-bats in 2018. In addition to his surprising hitting results, Vazquez's arm came back to pre-surgery strength, throwing out 21 of 50 would-be base-stealers.
