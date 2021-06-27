Vazquez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Yankees.
The catcher has gone 7-for-13 with a home run, four RBI and a stolen base in his last four games. Vazquez has lifted his batting average to .269 with three straight multi-hit efforts. He's added four home runs, 32 RBI, 28 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 253 plate appearances this year.
