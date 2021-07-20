Vazquez (knee) is batting ninth and catching Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
One day off was apparently enough for Vazquez to recover from a banged-up knee. He's been unremarkable offensively since the start of July, hitting .225 with no home runs and just two RBI in 11 games.
