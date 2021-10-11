Vazquez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Vazquez came off the bench in Sunday's matchup but still saw plenty of work since the game lasted 13 innings. His walkoff homer in the 13th frame was his first long ball of the postseason, and he's now gone 4-for-13 with a homer, four RBI and two runs across four appearances since the playoffs began.