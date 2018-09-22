Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Bows out of starting nine
Vazquez isn't in Saturday's starting lineup against the Indians, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Vazquez is set for a second straight off day with Boston having already locked up the division title. Blake Swihart will slot in behind the dish and bat eighth.
