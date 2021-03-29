Vazquez (eye) remained out of the lineup for Monday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, but he was able to catch teammate Eduardo Rodriguez's (arm) bullpen session, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Vazquez isn't quite back to 100 percent after he suffered an eye laceration and contusion last week that required stitches, but the Red Sox remain fairly confident that he'll be ready to go for Thursday's season opener versus the Orioles. The backstop will have his stitches removed early in the day Thursday, and if that extraction goes as planned, he should be cleared to catch Opening Day starter Nathan Eovaldi.