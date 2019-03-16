Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Catches Sale's debut
Vazquez was the starting catcher for Chris Sale's debut Saturday against the Braves. He went 0-for-2 at the plate and caught all of Sale's four innings.
Sale worked primarily with Sandy Leon in 2018, so seeing Vazquez as his batterymate is an indicator of Boston's catching plans for 2019. Red Sox management said earlier this spring that they will keep two of the three catchers currently in camp, and it appears Vazquez will be one of them. Vazquez possesses all the requisite non-hitting skills a catcher needs, but he's not scaring anyone with a bat in his hand. After hitting .207 last year, Vazquez is batting .154 this spring.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Won't start Game 1•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Hits bench for ALCS opener•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sits against for Game 2•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: On bench for Game 1 on Friday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: On bench Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sitting Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...