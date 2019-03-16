Vazquez was the starting catcher for Chris Sale's debut Saturday against the Braves. He went 0-for-2 at the plate and caught all of Sale's four innings.

Sale worked primarily with Sandy Leon in 2018, so seeing Vazquez as his batterymate is an indicator of Boston's catching plans for 2019. Red Sox management said earlier this spring that they will keep two of the three catchers currently in camp, and it appears Vazquez will be one of them. Vazquez possesses all the requisite non-hitting skills a catcher needs, but he's not scaring anyone with a bat in his hand. After hitting .207 last year, Vazquez is batting .154 this spring.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...