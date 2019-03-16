Vazquez was the starting catcher for Chris Sale's debut Saturday against the Braves. He went 0-for-2 at the plate and caught all of Sale's four innings.

Sale worked primarily with Sandy Leon in 2018, so seeing Vazquez as his batterymate is an indicator of Boston's catching plans for 2019. Red Sox management said earlier this spring that they will keep two of the three catchers currently in camp, and it appears Vazquez will be one of them. Vazquez possesses all the requisite non-hitting skills a catcher needs, but he's not scaring anyone with a bat in his hand. After hitting .207 last year, Vazquez is batting .154 this spring.