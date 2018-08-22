Vazquez (finger) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Vazquez has been cleared to return to game action for the first time since landing on the DL -- and subsequently undergoing finger surgery -- near the beginning of July. The backstop is expected to catch a few games in the minors before hopefully returning to the Red Sox's active roster around the start of September, barring any setbacks. In the meantime, Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart will continue to split catching duties.

