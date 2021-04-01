Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed that Vazquez (eye) will be available for Friday's season opener against the Orioles, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Vazquez probably would have been ready to play Thursday had the Opening Day game not been postponed due to inclement weather, but the extra day off should only help the backstop, who had been recovering from a laceration to his left eye. According to Bill Koch of The Providence Journal, Vazquez will bat eighth against Orioles lefty John Means while serving as a battery mate for Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi.