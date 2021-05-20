Vazquez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Toronto.

The catcher produced an RBI with a groundout in the first inning. He also added a solo shot in the eighth. Vazquez is slashing .252/.301/.363 with three homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and four stolen bases through 146 plate appearances this year. He's trimmed his strikeout rate to 17.8 percent this year compared to 22.8 percent last year, but it hasn't led to any extra success at the plate.