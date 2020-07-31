Vazquez went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Mets.
Vazquez took Steven Matz deep twice, the first a solo shot in the second inning. He followed that up with a two-run home run that just got over the left field fence in the fourth frame. Vazquez has quickly racked up four long balls on the campaign, and has been steady at the dish overall by reaching base nine times in 20 plate appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Resting Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Homers in loss•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Collects two hits Friday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Light-hitting spring•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Returns for season finale•