Vazquez went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Mets.

Vazquez took Steven Matz deep twice, the first a solo shot in the second inning. He followed that up with a two-run home run that just got over the left field fence in the fourth frame. Vazquez has quickly racked up four long balls on the campaign, and has been steady at the dish overall by reaching base nine times in 20 plate appearances.