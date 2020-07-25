Vazquez went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 13-2 win over the Orioles.

Vazquez slotted in at sixth in the batting order, which was his primary slot in 2019, when he posted career-highs in home runs (23) and OPS (.798). While it looks like he's trending up as a hitter, Vazquez has been up and down since becoming Boston's primary catcher.