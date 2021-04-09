Vazquez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a stolen base and a run scored Thursday against the Orioles.

Vazquez has hit very well to start the season, with Thursday's effort marking his third multi-hit effort in his last four games. Even more surprising is Vazquez's newfound aggressiveness on the basepaths, as he stole third base in the first inning for his second steal of the campaign. Despite an eye injury that affected him during spring training, Vazquez has stood out as a potential difference maker at the catcher position early on.