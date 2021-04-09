Vazquez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Orioles.

Vazquez has hit very well to start the season, with Thursday's effort marking his third multi-hit effort in his last four games. Even more surprising has been Vazquez's aggressiveness on the basepaths, as he stole third base in the first inning to record his second steal of the campaign. At a light-hitting position, Vazquez has stood out as a potential difference maker early on.