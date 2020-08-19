Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke is hopeful Vazquez (heel) can play Wednesday against the Phillies, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Vazquez exited Monday's game against the Yankees to rest a heel that's been bothering him. The manager gave him a complete day off Tuesday and awaits word from the team's trainers heading into Wednesday's series finale. "We'll see later on if the trainers think that he's OK to hit," said Roenicke. "But he's better. He told me he's better today. He's getting worked on also, they'll come back and let me know what they think for the game and what they think for tomorrow." Kevin Plawecki started in place of Vazquez on Tuesday.