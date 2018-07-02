Vazquez is not in the lineup Monday against the Nationals, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Vazquez will sit in favor of Sandy Leon for the second time in three games. Leon's .261/.303/.423 season slash line easily outpaces Vazquez's .217/.255/.308 mark, and he's 8-for-17 over his last six games, so there's a possibility that Vazquez's starting job could be under threat.