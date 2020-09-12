Vazquez is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rays.
Vazquez has seen his numbers fall off from his career-best .797 OPS last season, though his .718 this year is an acceptable mark for a catcher. Kevin Plawecki starts behind the plate in his absence.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Scores winning run Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sits for first half of doubleheader•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Resting Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Returns to lineup•