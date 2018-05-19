Vazquez is not in the lineup Saturday against Baltimore, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Vazquez has held onto his starting job despite a .191/.238/.235 line through 123 plate appearances. He's always been a glove-first catcher, but no amount of defensive excellence is enough to make a player with that slash line a positive contributor. Sandy Leon, who starts Saturday, is not faring much better, hitting just .193/.241/.255, so Vazquez seems to have a safe job for now, though his fantasy value will remain limited unless he turns things around at the plate.