Vazquez is out of the lineup Sunday at Kansas City, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Vazquez went 3-for-8 with a double and two strikeouts through the first two games of the series and will receive a breather in the finale. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the plate and bat ninth in his place.
