Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Day off Wednesday
Vazquez is not in the lineup against the Angels on Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez will receive a standard day off after going 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double during Tuesday's victory. In his absence, Sandy Leon will catch Rick Porcello and bat eighth.
