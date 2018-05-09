Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Day off Wednesday
Vazquez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez will receive a standard day off for maintenance purposes after going 1-for-4 during Tuesday's defeat. Sandy Leon will catch Rick Porcello and bat ninth in the order.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets Sunday off•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: On modest hit streak•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Receives breather•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets breather Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Rides pine Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...