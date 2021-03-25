Vazquez suffered an eye contusion and laceration under his left eye after he was struck by a thrown ball during practice Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez was a late scratch from Thursday's spring lineup due to his eye injury. It's not yet clear whether the issue will force the 30-year-old to miss additional time.
