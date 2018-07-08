Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: DL bound with fractured pinky finger
Vazquez fractured his right pinkie finger while sliding into second base Saturday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox will place Vazquez on the disabled list and it seems likely given the nature of the injury (to his throwing hand) that his absence will extend well past the minimum 10 days. Manager Alex Cora said that Blake Swihart, who has started just one game at catcher so far this season, will help out behind the plate. Sandy Leon figures to take on primary duties.
