Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Doubles in loss

Vazquez went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies.

Vazquez continues to out-perform his career norms and is batting .309 (17-for-55) during the month of August. It appears the 28-year-old catcher, who entered the season as a .246 career hitter, has taken an evolutionary leap on offense. He's batting .280 while posting career highs in doubles (20), home runs (18), RBI (53) and OPS (.799).

