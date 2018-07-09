Vazquez (finger) said Sunday that he expects to be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks, Jordan Wolf of MLB.com reports.

The Red Sox didn't provide a concrete timetable for the backstop's absence after playing him on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, but Vazquez seems optimistic that he'll avoid a long-term stay on the shelf. He's scheduled to visit a hand specialist Monday to examine his fractured right pinkie finger, which should provide a better indication if Vazquez's estimation is accurate. Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart will pick up the slack behind the plate while Vazquez is sidelined, with the former expected to handle the larger share of starts.