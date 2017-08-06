Vazquez is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

It's a well-deserved day off for Vazquez, who had been forced to start the previous seven games behind the plate while Sandy Leon rested with an inflamed knee. The increased workload didn't seem to hinder Vazquez offensively, as the backstop went 13-for-27 with five extra-base hits during the string of starts. Manager John Farrell will likely dole out the starts behind the plate more equitably now that he has two healthy catchers on hand, but the timeshare should slightly favor Vazquez due to his superior production this season.