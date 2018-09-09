Vazquez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Vazquez hasn't started on back-to-back days since being activated from the 10-day disabled list Sept. 1, and that trend doesn't appear to let up anytime soon. Both Vazquez and Leon have been equally anemic offensively this season, with the former owning a .558 OPS compared to the latter's .549 mark.