Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets breather Sunday
Vazquez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez was well overdue for a rest after serving behind the plate for the previous four contests. He'll give way Sunday to Sandy Leon, who will work as the batterymate for Rick Porcello in the series finale.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Rides pine Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Receives breather Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...