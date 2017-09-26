Play

Vazquez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

Vazquez will get the day off after starting three of the previous four games behind the dish for Boston, going 3-for-13 (.231) over that span. Sandy Leon will take over as the team's backstop and hit eighth in his place.

