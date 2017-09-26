Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets breather Tuesday
Vazquez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
Vazquez will get the day off after starting three of the previous four games behind the dish for Boston, going 3-for-13 (.231) over that span. Sandy Leon will take over as the team's backstop and hit eighth in his place.
