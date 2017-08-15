Play

Vazquez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Vazquez will head to the bench for a breather after starting three of the previous four games behind the dish. Sandy Leon will take over backstop duties for the contest, batting eighth.

