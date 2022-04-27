Vazquez isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Vazquez will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 2-for-3 with a run, a walk and a strikeout Tuesday against Toronto. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
