site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-christian-vazquez-gets-breather-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets breather Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Vazquez isn't in Wednesday's lineup against Atlanta.
Vazquez recorded hits in each of the past two contests, but he'll get a day off for the series finale against Atlanta. Kevin Plawecki will take over at catcher.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read