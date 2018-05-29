Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets day off Tuesday
Vazquez is not in Tuesday's lineup against Toronto, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Vazquez will get a breather with Sandy Leon batting eighth and taking over the catching duties in his place. The 27-year-old backstop is 8-for-36 with one RBI and a double over the course of his last 10 games.
