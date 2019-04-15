Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets first career start at keystone
Vazquez will start at second base and will hit ninth Monday against the Red Sox, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Vazquez had initially been listed as the Red Sox's starting backstop, but manager Alex Cora must have had second thoughts about using the 28-year-old behind the dish for a fourth straight day in a game set to begin at 11:05 a.m. EDT. Rather than getting a rest day in the series finale, Vazquez will surprisingly be used as the starter at the keystone, even with utility infielder Eduardo Nunez available for the contest. Vazquez logged two innings at third base in 2017 and 2018 but otherwise hasn't seen any action in the infield during his time in the majors. His last appearance at second base in affiliated ball last came in 2010, when he was playing at Low-A.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal