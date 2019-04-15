Vazquez will start at second base and will hit ninth Monday against the Red Sox, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Vazquez had initially been listed as the Red Sox's starting backstop, but manager Alex Cora must have had second thoughts about using the 28-year-old behind the dish for a fourth straight day in a game set to begin at 11:05 a.m. EDT. Rather than getting a rest day in the series finale, Vazquez will surprisingly be used as the starter at the keystone, even with utility infielder Eduardo Nunez available for the contest. Vazquez logged two innings at third base in 2017 and 2018 but otherwise hasn't seen any action in the infield during his time in the majors. His last appearance at second base in affiliated ball last came in 2010, when he was playing at Low-A.