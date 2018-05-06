Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets Sunday off
Vazquez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Vazquez and Sandy Leon have alternated starts at catcher the last six games, and that trend seems likely to continue all season unless one of the two backstops catches fire at the plate. Though he has contributed more offensively than Leon so far, Vazquez's .193 average and zero home runs in 96 plate appearances have made it difficult to justify rostering him outside of AL-only or two-catcher mixed leagues.
