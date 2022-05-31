Vazquez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Vazquez started at catcher in each of the Red Sox's last three games, so he's likely just receiving some routine maintenance Tuesday. Kevin Plawecki replaces him behind the dish, batting eighth in the lineup.
