Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Rays.

Vazquez went deep in the fourth inning off Ryan Yarbrough, but his contributions didn't stop there -- the backstop also added an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth and later came around to score on a throwing error from shortstop Willy Adames. Vazquez went hitless in his first two games but has picked things up since then, assembling a four-game hitting streak while recording three multi-hit games during that span.