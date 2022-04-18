Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI in Monday's loss to the Twins.

Vazquez drove in Alex Verdugo on a groundout in the bottom of the fifth inning before later going deep for a solo homer off Jhoan Duran in the seventh. The homer was his first of the season after he had six last year. The catcher also added a single in the ninth, giving him his multi-hit effort of the campaign.