The Red Sox placed Vazquez on the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday.
Vazquez becomes the second Red Sox catcher to land on the COVID-19 IL in the last two days after Kevin Plawecki was deactivated Monday. Connor Wong was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Monday and tentatively steps in as Boston's No. 1 catcher, with the backstop set to make his first start of the season Tuesday against the Blue Jays, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. Boston has yet to officially add another catcher to the roster to serve as Wong's understudy, but Ronaldo Hernandez suggested in a post on his Instagram account that he'll be called up from Triple-A to fortify the position group, per Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican.
