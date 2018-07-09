Vazquez (finger) will have surgery and is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

It was initially announced that Vazquez would only miss 2-to-3 weeks, so this comes as an unfortunate surprise. Manager Alex Cora said he is fine going forward with Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart as his two catchers while Vazquez is out, but it's certainly possible the Red Sox will target a catcher at the trade deadline.