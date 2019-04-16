Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench
Vazquez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox shuffled their catcher situation Tuesday, designating Blake Swihart for assignment and selecting Sandy Leon's contract. It remains to be seen how Vazquez and Leon will split time moving forward. Leon gets the call Tuesday, catching Chris Sale.
