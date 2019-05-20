Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench
Vazquez is not in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Vazquez hits the bench after starting four straight games, a stretch in which he went 8-for-16 at the plate with three extra-base hits. Sandy Leon returns from the paternity list to start behind the plate.
