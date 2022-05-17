Vazquez will sit Tuesday against the Astros, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Vazquez finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games and his third time in the last six contests. Kevin Plawecki will take over behind the plate.
