Vazquez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Vazquez has fallen into a bit of a slump -- going 2-for-18 over his last five starts -- and will have rest day Saturday. Sandy Leon will take over behind the plate for Boston against Oakland, batting seventh.

