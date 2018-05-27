Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench Sunday
Vazquez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez started the past two games behind the dish, so he'll just be picking up a routine rest Sunday. Sandy Leon will catch for lefty Chris Sale in the series finale.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Situated on bench Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Day off Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: On bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....