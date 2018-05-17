Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench Thursday
Vazquez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Vazquez will head to the bench for a breather after starting the past two games behind the dish and going 1-for-6 in those contests. In his stead, Sandy Leon will start at catcher and hit eighth.
